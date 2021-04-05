CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 504,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of CubeSmart worth $59,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.