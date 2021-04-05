Cubiex (CBIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $93,651.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Cubiex has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $93,651.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00076561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00300043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00102893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.42 or 0.00759097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

