Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $41.25

Cullinan Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $40.37. Cullinan Management shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 2,355 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGEM shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Cullinan Management alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.48.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.