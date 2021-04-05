Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.81.
CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CMI stock opened at $257.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 1 year low of $127.61 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
