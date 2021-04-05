Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9,761.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Cummins worth $48,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $257.72 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.61 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

