Curve DAO Token Market Capitalization Achieves $844.92 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $844.92 million and approximately $222.81 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00005321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00053419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00673975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00071290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028391 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,468,800,361 coins and its circulating supply is 265,448,453 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars.

