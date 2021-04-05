CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Market Cap Tops $69,167.48

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 88.8% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $69,167.48 and $13.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.63 or 0.00353751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000799 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002319 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

