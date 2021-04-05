CUTcoin (CUT) Price Up 2.8% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $34.55 million and approximately $1,763.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00052630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00284591 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027287 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,423,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,423,839 tokens. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

