cVault.finance (CORE) Market Cap Reaches $56.68 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,668.09 or 0.09618723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $56.68 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00074416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.81 or 0.00300048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00097238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.32 or 0.00764190 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 106% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029197 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

