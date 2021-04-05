CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Chiron Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 72,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,659. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.