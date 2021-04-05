CWV Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $10.77 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $10.77 million and $13,214.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00298392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00097248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00758237 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 112.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029050 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

