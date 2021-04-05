CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $132.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.56. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

