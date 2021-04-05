CyberVein Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One CyberVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $282.99 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberVein has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling CyberVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

