D Keith Grossman Sells 2,592 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $142,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Outset Medical stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,754. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

