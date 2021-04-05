DAD (DAD) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, DAD has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $56.52 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

