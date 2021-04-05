DAEX (DAX) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $248,136.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00055093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00675182 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028678 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.