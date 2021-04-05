Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $374.38 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.25 or 0.00672942 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028779 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,172,156,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,172,156,772 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

