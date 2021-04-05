Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.35

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.35 and last traded at $91.26, with a volume of 39791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.6319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

About Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

