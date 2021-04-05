DAO Maker Price Hits $7.08 on Major Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $116.05 million and $5.91 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $7.08 or 0.00012006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00076561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00300043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00102893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.42 or 0.00759097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 103.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028837 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

