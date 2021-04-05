DAO Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.65 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.99 or 0.00011910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $114.65 million and $5.60 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00073124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.00302847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00094702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.16 or 0.00749876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

