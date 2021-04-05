DAOBet (BET) Hits Market Cap of $1.68 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.68 million and $1,304.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,814.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.95 or 0.01048160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.29 or 0.00415098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00060392 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001978 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

