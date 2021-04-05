DAOstack 24-Hour Volume Hits $147,525.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. DAOstack has a market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $147,525.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,587.67 or 0.99557576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00036114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001660 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

