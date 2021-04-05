Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Cap of $2.73 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $270.95 or 0.00460118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005864 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028577 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.62 or 0.04502897 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,064,197 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.