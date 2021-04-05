DATA Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $19.99 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00054807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.73 or 0.00669793 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00029010 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

