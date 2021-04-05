Databroker 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,095.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $6.66 million and $17,095.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 63% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00677996 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,240,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

