Datacoin Achieves Market Cap of $23,371.10 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $23,371.10 and $12.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datacoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

