Datacoin (DTC) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $23,177.33 and $12.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019670 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

