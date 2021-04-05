Datamine 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,557.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $498,362.09 and approximately $26,557.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067214 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,304,053 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.