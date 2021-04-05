Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $225,522.56 and $7,965.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00076717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00295758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00101318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.56 or 0.00779236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029042 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 384,387 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

