Datarius Credit Price Reaches $0.0008 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $121,314.31 and approximately $179.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.74 or 0.00687908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

