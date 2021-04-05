Datarius Credit Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $122,237.07 and approximately $179.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00673466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00073872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.