Datum Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Datum has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $121,516.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Datum coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00054156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00678772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028698 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

