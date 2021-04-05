DAV Coin Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $134,880.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00052492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.72 or 0.00371082 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,640.84 or 0.99491116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00037007 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00094562 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.