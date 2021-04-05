David S. Easley Sells 170,818 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.22. 67,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,894. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.51.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

