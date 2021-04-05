DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DaVita by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DaVita by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 64,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

