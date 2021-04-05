DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.00

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47.

DBM Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

