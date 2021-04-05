DECENT (DCT) Price Up 112.6% Over Last Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECENT has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $15,287.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECENT has traded up 112.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00056335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00280019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00025994 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006576 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

