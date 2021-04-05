Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Hits $0.0689 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00673971 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00073636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029208 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

