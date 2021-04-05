Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO Sells $167,300.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.00. 263,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,237. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $128.17 and a 52-week high of $345.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.53.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 129.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 89,142 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 23.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

