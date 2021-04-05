DeepBrain Chain Reaches Market Cap of $39.61 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $39.61 million and $2.35 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00076887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.00300954 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.