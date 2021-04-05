DeepOnion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $506.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $506.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019373 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 131.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,454,178 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

