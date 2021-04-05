DeFi Yield Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.12 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.69 or 0.00004556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.28 or 0.00298569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.02 or 0.00802865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 93.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003802 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,452,468 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

