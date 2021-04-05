DeFiner Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One DeFiner token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $829,625.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00076717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00295758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00101318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.56 or 0.00779236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029042 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,203,596 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

