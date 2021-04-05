Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $89.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $91.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,987,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $6,655,937.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 250,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,790,905.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,037,609 shares of company stock worth $83,567,913. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.