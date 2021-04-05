Delphy Market Cap Reaches $962,348.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $962,348.00 and $99,324.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.00671608 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

