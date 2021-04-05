Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,806,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of Delta Air Lines worth $216,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

