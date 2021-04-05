Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.17

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 3616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $18,762,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,661,000 after purchasing an additional 390,408 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 831,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 334,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 879,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

