Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on WILLF. Redburn Partners raised shares of Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Demant A/S stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $43.35.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

