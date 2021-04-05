Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $2,831,000.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,953. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

