Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $2,831,000.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,953. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.