Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post $77.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $78.50 million. Denny’s reported sales of $96.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $373.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.51 million to $395.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $429.42 million, with estimates ranging from $413.30 million to $450.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

DENN opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth $117,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

